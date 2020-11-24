Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice
Suspected Early-Morning Mugger With A Box-Cutter Arrested

Kristin Palpini
Police Photo Credit: File

An officer with a sharp eye foiled an allegedly violent, purse-thief early Monday morning.

On Monday, Nov. 23, around 5:40 a.m., a Worcester Police officer was patrolling the Grand Street area when he allegedly observed a woman cross the street in front of his cruiser carrying two handbags, police said.

Shortly thereafter, the officer was flagged down by a woman who reported she had just been mugged and her purse was stolen, police said.

The victim said that a woman had grabbed her from behind, held a knife to her throat, and demanded her purse, police said.

Due to probable cause, police caught up with the suspect - the woman with two bags - on Garden Street, police said.

Upon investigation, police allegedly found a box cutter with the woman as well as the missing purse, police said.

In connection with the incident, Rebecca Hersh, 38, of Webster, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

