Suspect Nabbed With Firearm, Drugs After Worcester Traffic Stop

Zak Failla
The weapons seized by Massachusetts State Police.
The weapons seized by Massachusetts State Police.

A 29-year-old Massachusetts man is facing charges after being busted with an illegal weapon and crack cocaine during a random check of his motor vehicle, state police announced.

On Friday, Feb. 18, a Massachusetts State Police trooper on patrol in Worcester was at the intersection of Mill Street and Main Street when he conducted a random RMV inquiry on a gray Nissan sedan.

According to police, the results of the inquiry found that the registered owner of the Nissan had a suspended driver’s license, prompting a stop near the intersection.

Police said that the driver, Worcester resident Khiary Gray-Pitts was not the registered owner of the vehicle, but the trooper confirmed that his license was also suspended.

Gray-Pitts was removed from the vehicle, police said, as they awaited a tow truck to take the Nissan away from the scene due to a lack of a licensed driver to take it away.

Further investigation into the Nissan found two firearm magazines and a clear plastic bag with a substance to be crack cocaine in the trunk of the car. In total, police said that in total, there were approximately 30 grams of crack cocaine.

A full search of the Nissan led to the discovery of a 9mm pistol under the driver's seat loaded with 15 rounds, for which Gray-Pitts did not have a license to carry.

Gray-Pitts was charged with:

  • Trafficking in cocaine;
  • Possession of a large-capacity firearm in the commission of a felony;
  • Improper storage of a firearm;
  • Illegal possession of a firearm;
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card;
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license;
  • Failure to wear a seatbelt.

Bail for Gray-Pitts was set at $2,000 and he was scheduled to be arraigned at Worcester District Court at a later date.

