Suspect Arrested In Death Of Western Mass Pedestrian, DA's Office Says

Police have arrested a Western Mass man in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian.

The Franklin County crash, which killed a 45-year-old Shelburne Falls resident, took place around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, along Route 2 in Shelburne, said Laurie Loisel, with the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

According to Loisel, the pedestrian, who was walking along Route 2 with a companion was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a 51-year-old Northampton man in connection with the crash.

The victim and the suspect will be identified pending arraignment.

The crash is under investigation by State Police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office as well as the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.