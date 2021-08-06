Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
Breaking News: Line Of Thunderstorms, Some Severe, Sweeping Through Region, With Gusty Winds, Hail Possible
Police & Fire

Suspect Arrested In Death Of Western Mass Pedestrian, DA's Office Says

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Western Mass man has been arrested in connection with the death of a pedestrian who was walking along Route 2 in Shelburne when hit.
A Western Mass man has been arrested in connection with the death of a pedestrian who was walking along Route 2 in Shelburne when hit. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

Police have arrested a Western Mass man in connection with a crash that killed a pedestrian.

The Franklin County crash, which killed a 45-year-old Shelburne Falls resident, took place around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, along Route 2 in Shelburne, said Laurie Loisel, with the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

According to Loisel, the pedestrian, who was walking along Route 2 with a companion was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a 51-year-old Northampton man in connection with the crash. 

The victim and the suspect will be identified pending arraignment. 

The crash is under investigation by State Police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office as well as the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section. 

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.