Stolen SUV Behind 'Chaotic' Fatal 3-Car Crash On Main Street: Police

One person is dead and several others are seriously injured after a 'chaotic' three-car crash involving a stolen SUV in Worcester, authorities said.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Main and Chandler streets around 9:52 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, Worcester Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found several victims on the ground who sustained serious injuries from the crash. All were passengers from a white SUV that police earlier noticed was speeding and driving erratically on Main Street.

Three people were thrown from the vehicle and two more were still in the car. A woman in the passenger's seat was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The surviving victims were all taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police believe all the victims were under the age of 18 and therefore have not released their identities.

Initial investigation revealed the white SUV was going north on Main Street when it ran a red light, struck the other cars and pushed them into a pole. The SUV also did not have its headlights on.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

