Stolen DPW Truck Left In The Middle Of The Road Leads To Teen's Arrest

A 19-year-old has been arrested after allegedly stealing a Marlborough DPW truck.

John Paquin, 19, of Marlborough, was arrested at about 4:20 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13, on a charge of larceny of a motor vehicle as well as an active warrant, police said.

Police were alerted to Paquin after receiving calls that a man had parked a DPW truck in the middle of the road on Major Taylor Boulevard and walked away, police said.

Officers located Paquin on the St. Vincent Hospital property. Upon investigation, police discovered a warrant for Paquin’s arrest and that he did not have permission to use the DPW truck, police said.

