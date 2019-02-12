Staff Death At Massachusetts Elementary School Is Under Investigation

Police are investigating a death discovered at a small Central Massachusetts elementary school.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, a member of the Templeton Elementary School’s psychology team was found dead at the school, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

News of the death was first circulated by Narragansett Regional School District Superintendent Chris Casavant in a letter home to the school community.

No students were present or otherwise involved in the situation, the superintendent said. Friday, Feb. 12, was a remote learning day for all students.

NRSD has five mental health specialists on staff, according to the district’s online directory, including three school psychologists, a behavioral analyst, and a board-certified behavioral analyst (BCBA).

This story is unfolding and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.