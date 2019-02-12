Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Staff Death At Massachusetts Elementary School Is Under Investigation

Kristin Palpini
Sirens
Police are investigating a death discovered at a small Central Massachusetts elementary school.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, a member of the Templeton Elementary School’s psychology team was found dead at the school, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

News of the death was first circulated by Narragansett Regional School District Superintendent Chris Casavant in a letter home to the school community.

No students were present or otherwise involved in the situation, the superintendent said. Friday, Feb. 12, was a remote learning day for all students.

NRSD has five mental health specialists on staff, according to the district’s online directory, including three school psychologists, a behavioral analyst, and a board-certified behavioral analyst (BCBA).

This story is unfolding and will be updated as more information becomes available.

