Spike In Dirt Bike Thefts Have Police Seeking Public's Help

Law enforcement officials are dealing with a spike in dirt bike thefts throughout Massachusetts, with Central Mass being hit the hardest.

On Monday, Jan. 4, the Massachusetts Environmental Police warned the public about the methods criminals use to steal off-highway vehicles, or OHVs, in an effort to prevent more thefts.

A common trick for thieves is to scan social media for for-sale vehicles, then do a drive-by of the area before returning later to steal the machine, police said.

“As the primary enforcement agency for OHV laws, MEP takes this issue seriously,” the Massachusetts Environmental Police said in a statement on Facebook.

ANTI-THEFT TIPS

The officers offered some tips to keep off-highway vehicles safe:

Store the vehicle in a secure location, chain it whenever possible

Store the vehicle with no fuel and/or remove the spark plugs to prevent the machine from starting

If you’re selling your vehicle or posting content to social media, be mindful of the details you share

If you see suspicious activity, inform your local police.

Local police and the Massachusetts Environmental Police should be notified as well about any thefts. MEP's number is (800) 632-8075.

“With a few simple precautions, you can take responsibility to assist in protecting your significant financial investment,” the police said.

