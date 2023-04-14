Shooting: Worcester Police Investigating Early Morning Attack

Worcester police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police responded to Shotspotter activation in the Southbridge Street area just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13. Officers found the 36-year-old man bleeding from a bullet wound in a parking lot at the intersection of Southbridge Street and Lafayette Street, Worcester police said.

Police provided medical aid until paramedics arrived and rushed him to an area hospital. His wounds appeared to be non-life-threatening, authorities said, but police said they do not have an update on his condition.

Worcester detectives are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can be made at worcesterma.gov/police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.