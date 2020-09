A school janitor has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Daniel Evans, 43, was arrested the week of Sept. 20 and charged with possession of child pornography, according to WCVB5. The arrest followed the execution of a search warrant for Evan’s laptop.

Evans worked at Leominster High School, according to the district’s website.

The laptop contained more than 100 photos and videos of suspected child pornography.

