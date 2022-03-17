Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Police Search For Missing Man From Worcester

Nicole Valinote
Manofarmunir Tamotouma
Manofarmunir Tamotouma Photo Credit: Worcester Police Department

Police in Western Massachusetts have asked the public for help locating a missing man.

The Worcester Police Department reported that Manofarmunir Tamotouma, age 87, was last seen leaving his home on Belmont St. to run an errand in a black Toyota Camry at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16.

Police said Tamotouma does not have a cell phone.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Tamotouma's whereabouts to call 911 or 508-799-8606.

