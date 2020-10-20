Police ID Hotspots For Car Break-Ins, Thefts

Car break-ins have gone up 50 percent in Worcester compared to this same time last year, according to police.

Last September, 217 vehicles were reportedly broken into in Worcester, police said.

In the previous year, September 2019, there had been 73 fewer car break-ins, police said, with 144 thefts reported.

Thefts have been concentrated in a few areas, creating hotspots in the city, Worcester Police said.

The city's car-crime hotspots include the Highland Street area and around St. Vincent’s Hospital. An emerging hotspot is developing in the Main South neighborhood, police said.

Most of the car-related crimes have taken place during the overnight hours. Sundays and Mondays have been flagged as the highest number of car breaks reported, police said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, Worcester Police released data on car break-ins as part of an on-going campaign to raise awareness of a spike in vehicle-related break-ins and thefts.

Massachusetts and Connecticut have experienced a wave of vehicle thefts this summer. Many of the stolen cars are later used in crimes, Hartford Police have said. Many of those stolen cars end up in Hartford.

Massachusetts and Connecticut are also dealing with an increase in thefts from vehicles. Often the vehicles involved are unlocked, police from cities and towns across the states have said.

In Worcester, the issue is particularly daunting. City police said they are continuing to investigate the crimes, but they anticipate thefts will continue through October.

To protect your car and your property, Worcester Police are asking people to:

- Lock doors

- Remove or hide valuables

- Secure property

- Completely close windows

- Park in well-lit areas

- Avoid parking between large vehicles

- Install an audible car alarm

- Park in attended lots.

