Police ID 69-Year-Old Woman Killed By Gardner DPS Truck

Police identified Paula MacKenzie as the 69-year-old woman who was hit and killed Monday morning by a Gardner DPS truck.
Police identified Paula MacKenzie as the 69-year-old woman who was hit and killed Monday morning by a Gardner DPS truck. Photo Credit: Paula MacKenzie Facebook

Authorities have identified the 69-year-old grandmother who was hit and killed by a Department of Public Works truck on Monday morning. 

Paula MacKenzie, of Gardner, was hit as she walked along Coleman Street at 8:30 a.m., the Worcester District Attorney's Office said. State police are working with Worcester County officials in Gardner to investigate the cause of the crash. 

No charges have been filed. 

MacKenzie was a mother of a son and daughter and a grandmother of twin granddaughters, Facebook posts said. She is also survived by her husband of 32 years. 

