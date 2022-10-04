Police ID 69-Year-Old Woman Killed By Gardner DPS Truck

Authorities have identified the 69-year-old grandmother who was hit and killed by a Department of Public Works truck on Monday morning.

Paula MacKenzie, of Gardner, was hit as she walked along Coleman Street at 8:30 a.m., the Worcester District Attorney's Office said. State police are working with Worcester County officials in Gardner to investigate the cause of the crash.

No charges have been filed.

MacKenzie was a mother of a son and daughter and a grandmother of twin granddaughters, Facebook posts said. She is also survived by her husband of 32 years.

