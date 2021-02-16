Police Arrest Pistol-Whipping Suspect After Brief Chase

Police have tracked down and arrested a man accused of pistol-whipping a male during a domestic disturbance.

On Monday, Feb. 15, at around 9 p.m., police responded to a report of a ”person with a gun” in the area of Plantation Street in Worcester.

Upon arrival at the scene, Worcester Police were allegedly told that a man had pointed a gun at another male and then proceeded to pistol-whip the male in the face with the gun, police said. The suspect then ran away on foot.

Police soon discovered fresh tracks in the snow leading to the area of Amesbury and Lincoln streets, police said. The suspect was found on Lincoln Street, police said. As officers approached the suspect, he allegedly threw his jacket on the ground. A firearm was allegedly located in the pocket of the jacket, police said. The suspect also allegedly had ammunition, crack, Percocet pills, and a large amount of cash on him, police said.

The suspect was arrested but is not being named publicly due to domestic violence law.

In Massachusetts, the law protects the privacy of domestic violence victims by not identifying them publicly. This often means that the name of the alleged attacker is not disclosed because he is likely related or closely associated with the victim. Outing the attacker could mean outing the victim.

In the pistol-whipping case, the suspect has been charged with

Assault and battery (domestic)

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Unlawfully carrying a firearm

Possession of ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a loaded firearm

Improper storage of a firearm

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute (two counts), police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.