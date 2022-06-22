Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Police & Fire

One Killed, Spencer Man Airlifted In Martha's Vineyard Crash, Police Say

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Photo Credit: Facebook/Massachusetts State Police

A 28-year-old from out of state has died in a car crash that occurred on Martha's Vineyard, authorities said. 

Micah P. Anderson, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Oak Bluffs around 12:49 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, Massachusetts State Police said. 

His passenger, a 46-year-old man from Spencer in Worcester County, was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with serious injuries, according to police. 

Initial investigation revealed Anderson failed to negotiate a turn, went off road, struck a guardrail, entered a yard and struck two trees in the area of East Chop Drive and Temahigan Avenue, police said. Investigators also believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.