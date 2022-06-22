One Killed, Spencer Man Airlifted In Martha's Vineyard Crash, Police Say

A 28-year-old from out of state has died in a car crash that occurred on Martha's Vineyard, authorities said.

Micah P. Anderson, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Oak Bluffs around 12:49 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, Massachusetts State Police said.

His passenger, a 46-year-old man from Spencer in Worcester County, was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with serious injuries, according to police.

Initial investigation revealed Anderson failed to negotiate a turn, went off road, struck a guardrail, entered a yard and struck two trees in the area of East Chop Drive and Temahigan Avenue, police said. Investigators also believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

