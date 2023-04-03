Oil Truck Crash In Holden Causes Road Closure; Police Ask Drivers To Avoid Area

Police in Worcester County are asking drivers to avoid a portion of Main Street in Holden on Monday morning, April 3, because of a crash involving an oil tanker.

The town's Department of Public Works tweeted that the wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. between Bailey Road and Salisbury Street. Police have closed that portion of Route 122A as officials clear and clean the area. They did not provide an estimated timeline of when it might reopen.

Officials haven't released any information on if there were any injuries in the wreck.

