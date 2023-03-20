Officer Dies Off-Duty: Worcester Mourns Loss Of 18-Year Police Veteran

A Worcester police sergeant called a "dedicated servant" by several community groups died last week while off duty, the department announced over the weekend. Official said Monday that his funeral services are set for later this week.

Derrick Leto, a husband and father of two, who served as the department's diversity coordinator and recruiter, was an 18-year veteran of the force, Worcester police said. He served as a US Marine before joining the police department.

He died on Friday, March 17.

“Sgt. Leto had a passion for providing youth with opportunities,” Worcester Chief Steven Sargent said in a Facebook post. “He made a difference in our department, city, and community and worked hard to make our visions a reality. Sgt. Leto made great strides in creating unity among the police and community groups and partners. I will be forever grateful for his service to the citizens of Worcester who he deeply cared about. He will be dearly missed… we are heartbroken.”

Officials did not release his cause of death.

Several people and community groups in and around Worcester posted instances where Leto went above and beyond the call of duty to help them.

Father Jonathan Slavinskas of St. Bernard's Catholic Church of Our Lady of Providence Parish in Worcester wished Leto "eternal rest" and said the good works that the sergeant did would live on throughout the community.

"To lose a member of a community who gave of himself continually each and every day, not just as a sergeant of the Worcester police department, but also as a son of this great city is painful. We are all very well aware of the good works that he lived out as he journeyed with us. He will indeed be rewarded greatly for that love he exhibited with a smile that would bring comfort to all he encountered."

A visitation is scheduled from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home at 61 Myrtle Street in Worcester. A funeral mass will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Parish, 357 Grafton Street.

