New Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled For Worcester County

Massachusetts State Police announced plans to implement a new sobriety checkpoint this weekend.

State Police said the sobriety checkpoint will be enforced in Worcester County from Saturday, May 21, through Sunday, May 22.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to educate the public about the need to detect and remove motorists who are operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from the road, State Police Superintendent Col. Christopher Mason said in the announcement.

