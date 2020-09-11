Missing Woman's Body Recovered From Reservoir

A body has been pulled from a local reservoir.

On Monday, Nov. 9, around 2 p.m., Southborough Police announced the recovery of a body late this morning from the Sudbury Reservoir off Central Street.

The body is believed to be that of a missing woman police sought the public’s help in finding earlier in the day.

The woman being sought was a 45-year-old black woman from Framingham, police said.

No other identifying information was available at the time of this report.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

Any information or questions regarding the incident should be directed to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office or the Massachusetts State Police.

