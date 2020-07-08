Middletown Domestic Violence Murder Suspect Captured in Georgia; Bond Set To $1.5M

A man accused of stabbing his significant other to death has been arrested in Georgia.

William Bigaud, Jr., 37, allegedly fled the state after a woman was found dead in a Green Street apartment in Middletown on June 8. Police said her death stemmed from a “domestic violence” incident.

Two days after the killing, Bigaud was located in Georgia, police said, and transported back to Connecticut.

He is being held on $1.5 million bond and will make a court appearance Friday,, Aug. 7.

Bigaud is being charged with: risk of injury to a child, home invasion class A felony, and murder.

