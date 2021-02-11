Man Wanted In Connection With Virginia Shooting Is Discovered In Massachusetts

A man on the run from Virginia police for a shooting incident was recently arrested in Massachusetts.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, Massachusetts State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Haverhill Police located and arrested Hector Javier Bido, 23, while he was staying in a Proctor Street apartment in Haverhill, Massachusetts State Police said.

In addition to the arrest, police seized multiple firearms and rounds of ammunition.

Firearms and ammunition seized by MSP Feb. 10 Massachusetts State Police

Bido, who is originally from Dublin, Virginia, is wanted in connection with an early morning shooting on Jan. 24 in Radford, Virginia. The victim lived, but was seriously injured, police said. Two other suspects wanted in connection with the shooting remain at-large.

Police arrested Bido without incident but did allegedly find numerous weapons in the residence as well as in Bido’s vehicle. The firearms allegedly belonging to Bido taken by police were a Smith & Wesson SD40 pistol, a Safeside Tactical AR-15 rifle, and a Glock 17 pistol.

Bido will be charged in connection with the firearms seized, police said, as well as the Virginia charges, which are:

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Malicious shooting in/at an occupied building (two counts)

Aggravated malicious wounding

Simple assault and battery

Pointing or brandishing a firearm (two counts), police said.

