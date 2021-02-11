Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice
Man Wanted In Connection With Virginia Shooting Is Discovered In Massachusetts

Kristin Palpini
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: File

A man on the run from Virginia police for a shooting incident was recently arrested in Massachusetts.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, Massachusetts State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, and Haverhill Police located and arrested Hector Javier Bido, 23, while he was staying in a Proctor Street apartment in Haverhill, Massachusetts State Police said.

In addition to the arrest, police seized multiple firearms and rounds of ammunition.

Firearms and ammunition seized by MSP Feb. 10

Massachusetts State Police

Bido, who is originally from Dublin, Virginia, is wanted in connection with an early morning shooting on Jan. 24 in Radford, Virginia. The victim lived, but was seriously injured, police said. Two other suspects wanted in connection with the shooting remain at-large.

Police arrested Bido without incident but did allegedly find numerous weapons in the residence as well as in Bido’s vehicle. The firearms allegedly belonging to Bido taken by police were a Smith & Wesson SD40 pistol, a Safeside Tactical AR-15 rifle, and a Glock 17 pistol.

Bido will be charged in connection with the firearms seized, police said, as well as the Virginia charges, which are:

  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Malicious shooting in/at an occupied building (two counts)
  • Aggravated malicious wounding
  • Simple assault and battery
  • Pointing or brandishing a firearm (two counts), police said.

