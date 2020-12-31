Man Charged In Double-Shooting Says He Acted In Self-Defense

A 20-year-old man who allegedly shot two people at a birthday party said he was acting in self-defense.

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, John L. Guzman-Rivera, of Worcester, was arraigned in Central District Court. Assistant District Attorney Deanna Duffy said that Guzman-Rivera admitted to shooting two people on the night of the incident, according to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.

Guzman-Rivera was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 23, around 2:30 a.m. after Worcester Police responded to a shot-spotter report indicating gunfire in the area of Buffum and Coes streets, police said.

Upon arrival, Duffy said police allegedly found Guzman-Rivera near the Coes Street home where he told officers “I had to do it, they jumped me.”

The shooting victims were a woman who had been shot in the stomach and a man who was shot three times in the chest. The man’s injuries were life-threatening.

Guzman-Rivera has been charged with:

Two counts of assault and battery by gun,

Two counts of armed assault to murder,

Use of a firearm in a felony,

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling,

Possession of a firearm without an FID card,

Possession of a large-capacity firearm,

Possession of a large capacity feeding device,

And Possession of a loaded firearm without a license, police said.

Another man was also arrested in connection with the shooting - Jacob Rosa, a resident of 21 Coes St. Rosa has been charged with improperly storing a firearm, possession of a firearm without an FID card, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, police said.

Rosa’s lawyer said Wednesday that the shooting victims were Rosa’s friends attending a birthday party in his honor, according to the Telegram. Rosa did not know Guzman-Rivera.

