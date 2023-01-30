Man Accused Of Multiple Drug ODs In Milford Arrested: Police

Police arrested a 44-year-old man accused of selling drugs and contributing to the overdoses of multiple people in and around Milford, authorities said.

Joel Santiago-Galve, aka Primo, of Marlborough, was captured on Friday, Jan. 27, and charged with multiple drug offenses. Investigators allege he is responsible for multiple drug overdoses.

Milford police said officials charged him with

Distributing cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of cocaine

Possession to distribute a Class A drug

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Possession of Class A and Class B drugs

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.