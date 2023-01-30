Contact Us
Man Accused Of Multiple Drug ODs In Milford Arrested: Police

Josh Lanier
Joel Santiago-Galve aka "Primo"
Joel Santiago-Galve aka "Primo" Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

Police arrested a 44-year-old man accused of selling drugs and contributing to the overdoses of multiple people in and around Milford, authorities said. 

Joel Santiago-Galve, aka Primo, of Marlborough, was captured on Friday, Jan. 27, and charged with multiple drug offenses. Investigators allege he is responsible for multiple drug overdoses. 

Milford police said officials charged him with

  • Distributing cocaine
  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Possession to distribute a Class A drug
  • Conspiracy to violate drug law
  • Possession of Class A and Class B drugs

