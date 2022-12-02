Mail Truck Meltdown: No Packages Harmed After Car Catches Fire In Dudley

No packages were harmed but the same cannot be said for the mail truck when it burst into flames in Central Mass this week, authorities said.

Crews responded to the vehicle fire at Dresser Hill Road in Dudley around 11:43 a.m., on Friday Dec. 2, Dudley Police said on Facebook. Upon arrival, officers found the mail truck completely engulfed in flames.

It was later determined that the mail carrier called the fire department once he noticed the fire, police said. He, along with a Good Samaritan, also got all packages off the truck with without damaging them. No injuries were reported.

