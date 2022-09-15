Machete-Wielding Shrewsbury Man Tries To Run Over Rival At Movie Theater: Police

Contact Us
A Shrewsbury man put on a performance in the parking lot of the now-closed Regal Cinema in Westborough worthy of an action movie, but it may land him in prison.
The Regal Cinema in Westborough may have closed down, but one Shrewsbury man put on a performance worthy of an action movie in the parking lot earlier this week. 

Snehal Srivastava and another man got into an argument at the 233 Turnpike Road lot around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Westborough Police said. Witnesses say Srivastava tried to run over the man with his car. When that failed, he got out of the vehicle with a machete, charged at the man, and cut the man's hand, police said. 

Then he got back into his car and sped away. 

Shrewsbury police stopped his car a short time later, and after he was identified, Westborough police arrested him. Officials charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, assault with a dangerous weapon, and mayhem, authorities said. 

Srivastava was being held on a $10,000 bond, police said. 

Responders took the man he allegedly cut to UMass Memorial Hospital for treatment. 

