Machete-Wielding Shrewsbury Man Tries To Run Over Rival At Movie Theater: Police

The Regal Cinema in Westborough may have closed down, but one Shrewsbury man put on a performance worthy of an action movie in the parking lot earlier this week.

Snehal Srivastava and another man got into an argument at the 233 Turnpike Road lot around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Westborough Police said. Witnesses say Srivastava tried to run over the man with his car. When that failed, he got out of the vehicle with a machete, charged at the man, and cut the man's hand, police said.

Then he got back into his car and sped away.

Shrewsbury police stopped his car a short time later, and after he was identified, Westborough police arrested him. Officials charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, assault with a dangerous weapon, and mayhem, authorities said.

Srivastava was being held on a $10,000 bond, police said.

Responders took the man he allegedly cut to UMass Memorial Hospital for treatment.

