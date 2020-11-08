Latin Kings Leader Pleads Guilty To Racketeering In Fitchburg

The leader of the Fitchburg chapter of the Latin Kings has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges.

Marlon “King Pluto” Rivera, 36, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 11, to XX in U.S. District Court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts, said.

Rivera is alleged to have founded the Devon Street Kings Chapter in Boston and to have been the “Inca” or leader of the Fitchburg chapter of the national gang. He was serving time in prison on a related sentence when he was charged in December 2019, with organizing the racketeering, aka RICO, conspiracy.

In December, a federal grand jury issued an indictment alleging racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy, and firearms charges against 62 Latin Kings leaders and associates, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Rivera is the sixth defendant to plead guilty in the case.

Rivera is facing a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled for sentencing in December.

