K9 Trooper Tracks Suspect In Woods After Vehicle Stop In Worcester County

A newly graduated Massachusetts State Police K-9 trooper and his handler made their first find by tracking down a suspect who fled from a vehicle stop.

The incident took place in Worcester County on Tuesday, Feb. 22, when Trooper Benjamin Siok and his partner Zigo, helped track down a suspect who fled from a vehicle stop in Templeton.

Shortly after noon on Route 101 north, Trooper Timothy Desmarais stopped a 2018 Toyota RAV4 occupied by a passenger, Shane Hickey, age 33, of Gardner, whom the trooper knew to be the subject of several outstanding warrants.

During the stop, Hickey allegedly ran away from the vehicle in the direction of Gardner, state police said.

Troopers set up a perimeter with assistance from Templeton and Gardner Police.

Siok responded and Zigo began tracking deep into the woods until Hickey was found hiding in some leaves.

Hickey was taken into custody without incident and charged on three outstanding warrants, as well unlawful possession of drugs.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.