House Fire: 1 Person Hospitalized, Others Displaced After Brookfield Blaze

One person was hospitalized, and others were displaced after a Brookfield house fire on Thursday, Feb. 16. But fast-working firefighters were able to rescue several pets from the inferno.

The call came in just after 1:30 p.m. that a house near the intersection of Common Street and Post Road was in flames, the Brookfield Fire Department said. Putting it out became a group effort as fire crews from East Brookfield, West Brookfield, North Brookfield, and Spencer all helped stop the blaze before it consumed the home.

The fire started on the second floor of the home. East Brookfield firefighters fought the flames inside the house while others hosed it down from the outside. Spencer crews cut a hole in the roof to keep the conflagration from overtaking the attic, Brookfield officials said in a Facebook post.

It's unclear how much damage the fire did to the home.

Paramedics rushed one of the people inside the house to Harrington Hospital, authorities said. Their condition was not released. Others were displaced. Firefighters rescued a cat, dog, turtle, at least one bird, and some snakes before the flames could reach them.

