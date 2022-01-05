Hero Dog Leads Police To Two People Ejected From Pickup Truck In New England Crash

A dog named Tinsley saved the day after leading police to the scene of a New England crash that seriously injured her owner and another man.

New Hampshire State Police reported that at about 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, a trooper responded to a report of a loose dog on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge located on Interstate 89 at the border of New Hampshire and Vermont in Lebanon.

The trooper, along with Lebanon Police officers, found Tinsley on I-89 northbound, and tried to get close to the dog, which NBC 5 in Burlington, Vermont, reported is a 1-year-old Shiloh Shepard.

Tinsley continued to run, crossing into Vermont, police said.

After following the dog, authorities found a damaged section of guardrail near the I-91 and I-89 junction and a badly-damaged pickup truck that had rolled over, State Police reported.

Officers found both occupants of the pickup truck, who had been ejected from the vehicle and were suffering from serious injuries and hypothermia, authorities said.

Authorities learned that Tinsley belonged to one of the men injured in the crash, and realized that the dog had led them to the scene of the crash.

Medical assistance was quickly called to the scene, police said.

Police said Tinsley did not seem to be injured in the crash.

Tinsley's owner, Cam Laundry, told NBC 5, that his Shiloh Shepard never leaves his side, and he planned to reward her with treats and back scratches for her heroic actions.

“She’s my little guardian angel, you know,” Laundry told the news station. “It’s a miracle that she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did.”

