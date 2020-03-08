Gang Warfare Is Behind Spike In Worcester Shootings; Crips Enter Fray

A recent increase in gun violence in Worcester can be attributed to an escalating gang war, police said.

Now, a national gang has joined the fray: the Crips have alleged themselves with the Eastside gangs, police said in a recent search warrant. They are going after members of the city’s Kilby/Main South gangs.

There have been 15 non-fatal shootings this summer - a 15-percent hike over the same period last year, according to the Telegram and Gazette.

Among the suspected gang-related shootings is an incident outside the El Rincon Criollo on July 10 and a fatal drive-by shooting on July 3, court documents said. Additional shootings stretching back to June have also been connected to the warring gangs.

There are more than 20 street gangs represented in Worcester and about 350 gang members under age 25, according to city-data.

