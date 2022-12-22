Foreign Phone Threats Put Leominster Hospital On Temporary Lockdown: Police

A hospital in Central Massachusetts was on a brief lockdown after reports of threatening calls were made against the building, authorities said.

The lockdown was prompted after an individual made threats against the building or someone inside on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, Boston25 reports.

Initially, there appeared to be no danger and everyone inside the hospital was said to be safe. After a quick search of the premises, authorities lifted the lockdown and allowed staff to proceed normally, Leominster Police said on Facebook.

"It was determined that the threat was an out of state threat and the investigation will continue with that jurisdiction," police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

