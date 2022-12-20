Fitchburg Man Indicted In Slaying Of Worcester Mother Of 2, Wounding Her Mom: DA

A Worcester grand jury this week indicted a Fitchburg man in the shooting death of a 41-year-old mother of two and her mom.

Keith Jones, 32, faces a slew of charges stemming from the July 16 shooting at 629 Cambridge Street, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said.

Felicia Obeng, 41, was sitting on her front porch with her mom, Florence Dansowah, 63, to get some fresh air when they were shot just after 7 p.m. The pair would often sit outside in the afternoons, friends said.

Paramedics rushed them both to an area hospital, but doctors couldn't save Obeng. She left behind two young boys who were 9 and 4 at the time of her slaying.

Her loved ones created a GoFundMe to help pay for the children's care. It raised $9,600 of its $20,000 goal.

Worcester investigators said they determined that Jones drove a rented car down Cambridge Street and fired several rounds into a group of people. He is not licensed to carry a handgun in Massachusetts, authorities said. Officers arrested him on Aug. 11.

Jones is charged with one count of murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm not at home or work, and possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work, the Worcester District Attorney's Office said.

