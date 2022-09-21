Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Cold Front Will Bring New Round Of Showers, Storms Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Fitchburg Man Gets Nearly 2 Years In Prison After Admitting To Role In Drug Ring: DOJ

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
The US Attorney for Massachusetts works from the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston.
The US Attorney for Massachusetts works from the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston. Photo Credit: US General Services Administration

A 43-year-old Fitchburg man will spend nearly two years in jail after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges, a federal judge ruled. 

Kevin Martinez was sentenced to 22 months behind bars followed by six years of supervised release for his role in a large fentanyl, heroin, crack, and cocaine trafficking operation, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said. 

Investigators began looking into Martinez along with Pedro Baez and Anthony Baez, both of Fitchburg, in 2018, the prosecutor said. Detectives learned during the investigation that the three men were part of a much larger enterprise, and officers and federal agents arested them and 15 others in 2020, authorities said. Martinez is the ninth one sentenced in the case. 

Officers seized 1.8 kilos of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, 3.6 kilos of cocaine, and 50 grams of crack, a stolen handgun, drug-making equipment, and more than $376,000 in cash in raids and arrests linked to this drug ring, federal authorities said. 

Anthony Baez is serving a 13-year sentence, and Pedro Baez will be sentenced later this year, the US Attoney's Office said. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.