Evidence In 'Plain View' Ends In Arrest Of Suspected Weed Dealer

Police didn’t have to look very hard for a reason to arrest a 19-year-old Worcester man on Monday, Sept. 14.

Worcester Police said much of the evidence they needed to make an arrest was in plain view.

Kristo Nestiano, 19, of Worcester, was arrested on assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of ammunition without an FID Card, and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute, police said.

At around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Worcester Police were called to the Fiske Street area for a report of a gun. Nestiano allegedly approached two people, brandished a gun, pointed it at them, then fled, police said.

Soon thereafter, police found Nestiano in his vehicle. In the backseat, in plain view, was what appeared to be 1 lb. of marijuana, police said. Also allegedly inside the vehicle, sitting in plain view, was a lot of cash “consistent with the distribution of narcotics,” police said. Officers also recovered ammunition.

