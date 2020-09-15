Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Police & Fire

Evidence In 'Plain View' Ends In Arrest Of Suspected Weed Dealer

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Police didn’t have to look very hard for a reason to arrest a 19-year-old Worcester man on Monday, Sept. 14.
Police didn’t have to look very hard for a reason to arrest a 19-year-old Worcester man on Monday, Sept. 14. Photo Credit: File

Police didn’t have to look very hard for a reason to arrest a 19-year-old Worcester man on Monday, Sept. 14.

Worcester Police said much of the evidence they needed to make an arrest was in plain view.

Kristo Nestiano, 19, of Worcester, was arrested on assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of ammunition without an FID Card, and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute, police said.

At around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Worcester Police were called to the Fiske Street area for a report of a gun. Nestiano allegedly approached two people, brandished a gun, pointed it at them, then fled, police said.

Soon thereafter, police found Nestiano in his vehicle. In the backseat, in plain view, was what appeared to be 1 lb. of marijuana, police said. Also allegedly inside the vehicle, sitting in plain view, was a lot of cash “consistent with the distribution of narcotics,” police said. Officers also recovered ammunition.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.