Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Here's Latest On Major Winter Storm On Track For Northeast
Police & Fire

Drones, Crews Snuff Massive Brush Fire In Tricky Auburn Terrain: Officials

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Noticeable flames from the fire that was visible from the Mass Pike Noticeable flames from the fire that was visible from the Mass Pike
Noticeable flames from the fire that was visible from the Mass Pike Photo Credit: Auburn Fire Rescue on Facebook
Fire spreads through a dark and steep wooded area in Auburn Fire spreads through a dark and steep wooded area in Auburn
Fire spreads through a dark and steep wooded area in Auburn Photo Credit: Auburn Fire Rescue on Facebook
Flames spread through a dark and steep wooded area in Auburn Flames spread through a dark and steep wooded area in Auburn
Flames spread through a dark and steep wooded area in Auburn Photo Credit: Auburn Fire Rescue on Facebook

Fire crews had their work cut out for them when they tackled a large brush fire in Central Massachusetts this weekend, officials said.

Fire officials got a call from a motorist on the Mass Pike reporting a large brush fire about a 1/4 mile off Crowl Hill Road in Auburn around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, according to Auburn Fire Rescue on Facebook

The fire, which could only be seen from the highway, was on "an extremely steep hill" and there was no vehicle access to the fire, Auburn Fire continued. 

Given the circumstances, firefighters had to hike through the woods with portable pump cans to put out the fire. 

Drones with thermal imaging technology were also essential in helping to identify the scope of the fire and find "hot spots," Auburn Fire said. No injuries were reported. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.