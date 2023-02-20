Drones, Crews Snuff Massive Brush Fire In Tricky Auburn Terrain: Officials

Fire crews had their work cut out for them when they tackled a large brush fire in Central Massachusetts this weekend, officials said.

Fire officials got a call from a motorist on the Mass Pike reporting a large brush fire about a 1/4 mile off Crowl Hill Road in Auburn around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, according to Auburn Fire Rescue on Facebook.

The fire, which could only be seen from the highway, was on "an extremely steep hill" and there was no vehicle access to the fire, Auburn Fire continued.

Given the circumstances, firefighters had to hike through the woods with portable pump cans to put out the fire.

Drones with thermal imaging technology were also essential in helping to identify the scope of the fire and find "hot spots," Auburn Fire said. No injuries were reported.

