Driver, Dog Die After Car Swerves To Avoid Hitting Animal On Route 495

Kristin Palpini
Sirens
Sirens Photo Credit: Pixabay

A man and a dog have died in a car crash on Route 495 after the driver apparently swerved to avoid hitting an animal on Monday, Oct. 12.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Route 495 in Bolton on Monday around 8:30 p.m., police said.

The accident occurred when the driver swerved to miss an animal and lost control of the car - a 2007 Mini Cooper. The vehicle went off the road to the right and struck a small tree, police said.

The driver, Seyhan Isik, 31, of Bogota, New Jersey, died at the scene of the accident, police said. He was wearing a seatbelt. A dog in the car, who was also wearing a safety belt, died as well, police said.

The passenger, a 30-year-old New York City woman, who wore her seatbelt, too, was transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

