Do You Know This Bank Robber? Charlton Police Want To Speak To You

Police in Worcester County are asking for the public's help to track down a man who robbed a Charlton bank on Friday afternoon, March 31, authorities said.

The man walked into the Country Bank for Savings at 37 Worcester Road just before 3 p.m. He told the teller that he had a weapon and demanded cash, Charlton police said. They did as he asked, and the robber sprinted away with the money. No one was injured.

The teller never saw a gun, but the bank's security cameras and witnesses got a clear look at him.

Witnesses described him as a 6-foot-tall heavy-set middle-aged white man with scruffy reddish facial hair. He wore a knit hat, sunglasses, a blue winter coat, blue jeans, black shoes, and a surgical mask to cover his face.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the man in the hopes someone would recognize him and alert officers.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery or the robber's identity to contact Charlton police detectives at 508-248-2250. You can leave anonymous tips at 508-248-2340.

Information leading to his arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward, police said.

