Police & Fire

Curiosity Likely Caused 2 Crashes On I-290 In Worcester, State Police Say

David Cifarelli
Multiple State Troopers respond to a multi-vehicle crash on I-290 in Worcester Friday morning, Aug. 26
Multiple State Troopers respond to a multi-vehicle crash on I-290 in Worcester Friday morning, Aug. 26 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police via Twitter

Curiosity did more than kill the cat on a major highway in central Massachusetts – it also likely caused a car crash. 

State Troopers responded to a four-car crash involving a boat and tractor-trailer on I-290 westbound in Worcester around 8:19 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, according to a Tweet from MassDOT.

Around the same time, another multi-vehicle crash occurred on the opposite side of the highway, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter

State Police said curiosity about the first crash likely caused the second. Both incidents caused significant delays until around 9:35 a.m.

