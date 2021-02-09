COVID-19: MA Kidnapper, Sex Trafficker, Bank Robber Get Early Prison Release Due To Pandemic

A convicted kidnapper, sex trafficker, and two bank robbers are among the criminals who have been released from Massachusetts prisons early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, 419 motions for release have been filed in Massachusetts by convicts as well as people awaiting trial. Of those requests 88 have been granted, 219 have been denied, and 96 are pending, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Early releases are being allowed for some people in the justice system because prisons tend to be superspreaders for diseases. To allow for social-distancing, prisoners across the nation are being released early, according to the Prison Policy Project.

In Central and Western Massachusetts, about 50 people convicted of crimes or arrested on charges have been released, according to a database maintained by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

While many of the people being released are awaiting trial - and are therefore innocent until proven guilty - some people who have already been sentenced for serious crimes are now out, including:

Thomas Woodward , who was sentenced to prison for bank robbery among other charges

, who was sentenced to prison for bank robbery among other charges Leo Oladimu , who is waiting for a resentencing on charges that he made explosives with the intent to kill

, who is waiting for a resentencing on charges that he made explosives with the intent to kill Joseph Rachal , who robbed a bank was released to Everett

, who robbed a bank was released to Everett Yesenia Diaz , who was convicted of kidnapping was released to Brockton

, who was convicted of kidnapping was released to Brockton Jonathan White, who was convicted of child sex trafficking was released to Boston

LOCAL RELEASES

The following is a partial list of people in Western and Central Massachusetts who have been released from captivity due to a COVID-19 petition. The information includes names as well as hometowns, and at least one crime the person has been charged with or convicted of:

Christopher Roeder , Agawam, sentenced, deprivation of rights

, Agawam, sentenced, deprivation of rights Thomas Laverty , Clinton, awaiting sentencing, conspiracy to grow 100+ marijuana plants

, Clinton, awaiting sentencing, conspiracy to grow 100+ marijuana plants Shastaalena Blair, Fitchburg, pretrial, drug dealing

Sean Krasin , Holyoke, sentenced, drug dealing

, Holyoke, sentenced, drug dealing Dennis Roman, Holyoke, pretrial, drug dealing

Manuel Sanchez , Holyoke, awaiting sentencing, drug dealing

, Holyoke, awaiting sentencing, drug dealing Alexis Tapia , Holyoke, awaiting sentencing, drug dealing

, Holyoke, awaiting sentencing, drug dealing Joanne Murray , Ludlow, sentenced, defrauding the U.S.

, Ludlow, sentenced, defrauding the U.S. John Picini , North Attleboro, sentenced, tax evasion

, North Attleboro, sentenced, tax evasion Jeffrey Pierce , Pittsfield, sentenced and released to home, fraud

, Pittsfield, sentenced and released to home, fraud Luis Oppenheimer , Springfield, supervised release revocation, drug dealing

, Springfield, supervised release revocation, drug dealing Hector Adorno , Springfield, sentenced, drug dealing

, Springfield, sentenced, drug dealing William Brantley , Springfield, awaiting sentencing, drug dealing

, Springfield, awaiting sentencing, drug dealing Raphael Cardona Sr., Springfield, pretrial, drug dealing

Josue “King Playboy” Carrasquillo, pretrial, racketeering

David Cecchetelli, Springfield, pretrial, felon with ammo

Brian Zukowski , West Boylston, resentencing, drug dealing

, West Boylston, resentencing, drug dealing Angel Cordova, Worcester, pretrial, drug dealing

Mindy Doherty , Worcester, sentenced, drug dealing

, Worcester, sentenced, drug dealing Jector Torres, Worcester, pretrial, drug dealing.

Among the local people who have applied for release and been denied is Anthony Baez of Fitchburg who is awaiting trial on multiple drug charges and Carlos Maldonado of Holyoke, who was sentenced to prison for threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer.

To see a full list of prison release applications and status, visit the DOJ online.

