Compassionate Cop, Who Died Of COVID-19 Christmas Eve, Mourned By Community

Massachusetts law enforcement officials are mourning the passing of a police officer known for his compassion who died from COVID-19 on Christmas Eve.

Patrolman John Borges, 48, was a search and rescue specialist and officer in Taunton. He was also a lead trainer for Massachusetts Emergency Management and active with the Civil Air Patrol.

Borges was born in Portugal and immigrated to the US with his family when he was 18 months old, according to his obituary.

He was a member of the Taunton Police for 22 years.

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association shared a memorial post to their Facebook page with the added, “RIP, Brother.”

The post features a photo of Borges comforting a woman following a fire.

“This picture was taken after a fire in downtown Taunton where John was comforting a Portuguese speaking resident who was displaced by the fire,” Taunton Police said. “It displays the compassion John had for everyone he encountered. I guess the saying ‘A picture is worth a thousand words’ is true. You will never be forgotten.”

Calling hours will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, 4-7 p.m. in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton.

