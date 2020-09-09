Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester
Community Center Burglarized; $12,000 In Equipment Stolen

Kristin Palpini
The Worcester nonprofit reported the theft to police on Friday, Sept. 4.
The Worcester nonprofit reported the theft to police on Friday, Sept. 4.

Someone smashed out the front windows at the Stone Soup Community Center and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Stone Soup, a Worcester nonprofit, reported the theft to police on Friday, Sept. 4.

Worcester Police said various items were stolen and a crowbar was left behind at the scene of the crime.

Stone Soup is an artist and activist center on King Street. About $12,000 worth of items were stolen from the building, according to MassLive. Many of the items belonged to Future Focus Media Co-op.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester Police at (508) 799-8651.

