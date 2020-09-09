Community Center Burglarized; $12,000 In Equipment Stolen

Someone smashed out the front windows at the Stone Soup Community Center and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Stone Soup, a Worcester nonprofit, reported the theft to police on Friday, Sept. 4.

Worcester Police said various items were stolen and a crowbar was left behind at the scene of the crime.

Stone Soup is an artist and activist center on King Street. About $12,000 worth of items were stolen from the building, according to MassLive. Many of the items belonged to Future Focus Media Co-op.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Worcester Police at (508) 799-8651.

