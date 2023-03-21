Child Rape: Charlton Middle School Teacher Accused Of Assaulting Minor, DA Says

A Worcester County middle school English teacher is on administrative leave after he was accused of raping a child, authorities said.

Todd Peloquin, 52, of Leicester, was arrested earlier this month and charged with aggravated rape, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child over 14, among other crimes, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Peloquin taught at Charlton Middle School, school officials said, but he is not accused of assaulting a former student.

Dudley-Charlton Regional School District Superintendent Stephen Lamarche said in a statement that Peloquin was placed on paid administrative leave on March 9 after Leicester police arrested him. He said the school system would cooperate with law enforcement.

“We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and act swiftly and thoroughly in compliance with School Committee policy and state and local laws," Lamarche wrote.

Peloquin is out on bail. A judge ordered Peloquin to stay away from anyone under 16 years old and to have no contact with the alleged victim as part of his bond agreement, court officials said.

He will return to court in May.

