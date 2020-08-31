Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Car- Then Foot-Chase End In Arrest of Suspected Murderer

Kristin Palpini
The arrest was part of a wider initiative to crack down on violent crime.
The arrest was part of a wider initiative to crack down on violent crime.

A murder suspect made Worcester police chase him by car and on foot to make an arrest.

Eleuterio Draughn was arrested on Austin Street on Saturday, Aug. 29, and charged with an outstanding warrant for crimes including armed assault to murder and use of a firearm in a felony, police said. It is not clear who Draughn is accused of killing. 

Police became suspicious of Draughn when an officer allegedly observed an Infiniti sedan driving erratically on King Street, police said. After the driver allegedly blew through several stop signs, the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle. The driver sped up and tried to get away, but crashed into a fence on Chandler Street, police said.

With the car “stuck” on the fence, Draughn allegedly took off running, police said. An officer gave chase but lost sight of the suspect. Draughton was later located on Austin Street.

When he was arrested, Draughn allegedly had cocaine in his pocket, police said. Draughn caught new charges when he was arrested: failure to stop, possession of a class b substance, operating to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, four stop-sign violations, and speeding, police said.

