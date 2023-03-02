Contact Us
Burglar Picks Poor Hiding Spot, Quickly Arrested Inside Worcester Business: Police

Josh Lanier
Worcester Police
Worcester Police Photo Credit: Worcester Police Department

Talk about a flimsy hiding place. A 39-year-old man who police say was caught breaking into a business in Worcester County Thursday, March 2, tried to vanish behind a sheet of plywood but ended up in handcuffs anyway. 

Jorge Figueroa, 39, of Worcester, is the wannabe Houdini who Worcester police said they caught inside a store at 927 Main Street just before 7 a.m.

Police were called to the business about a possible break-in and found a window smashed and the front door unlocked when they arrived. Officers searched the building a found Figueroa inside right away, authorities said. 

The store owner told officers that someone had broken one of the cash registers. 

Police also said they found the anti-anxiety medication clonazepam on Figueroa as they arrested him. He did not have a prescription for the narcotic. 

Figueroa is charged with —

  • Trespassing
  • Breaking and entering 
  • Possession of a Class C substance

