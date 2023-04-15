Contact Us
Police & Fire

Brushfire Torches 36 Acres In Sterling: Firefighters

Josh Lanier
Sterling fire crews said the blaze began near Chace Hill and Metropolitan roads on Friday morning, April 14.
A Worcester County brush fire that began on Friday, April 14, burned throughout the night, but officials say it has been contained thanks to the work of 14 fire departments and more than 45 firefighters. 

The Sterling Fire Department said the blaze was sparked near Chace Hill and Metropolitan roads on Friday morning. The fire sent up clouds of smoke that could be seen from miles away

Fire crews created a fireline to contain the conflagration to 36 acres. That fireline held overnight, and 14 fire departments were involved in finishing extinguishing the final flames on Saturday. 

