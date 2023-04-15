Brushfire Torches 36 Acres In Sterling: Firefighters

A Worcester County brush fire that began on Friday, April 14, burned throughout the night, but officials say it has been contained thanks to the work of 14 fire departments and more than 45 firefighters.

The Sterling Fire Department said the blaze was sparked near Chace Hill and Metropolitan roads on Friday morning. The fire sent up clouds of smoke that could be seen from miles away.

Fire crews created a fireline to contain the conflagration to 36 acres. That fireline held overnight, and 14 fire departments were involved in finishing extinguishing the final flames on Saturday.

