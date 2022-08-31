Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Gloucester Man Driving Motorcycle On Sidewalk Leads To Large Drug Bust: Police
Police & Fire

Boy Ran Over Crossing Mill Street In Worcester: Police

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Worcester Police Department
Worcester Police Department Photo Credit: Worcester Police Department Facebook

A car hit a minor as he crossed the street in Worcester on Tuesday, Aug. 30, authorities said. 

Worcester police said boy was crossing Mill Street when a car crashed into him around 4 p.m. Responders rushed him to a hospital for treatment. A Worcester police spokesperson did not release the boy's age or an update on his condition on Wednesday.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities, the spokesperson said. It's unclear if officials will file any charges in the crash. Police are still investigating. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.