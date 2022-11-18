Contact Us
Bolton Barn Goes Up In Flames

David Cifarelli
Flames shooting from a barn in Bolton, MA
Flames shooting from a barn in Bolton, MA Photo Credit: Bolton Police Department on Facebook

Multiple crews were on the scene after a barn in Central Massachusetts went up in flames.

The fire occurred at the intersection of Berlin Road and Millbrook Lane in Bolton around 4:40 p.m., according to a Facebook post from Boston Police.

The incident closed off traffic between Berlin and Frye Road as a result, police added. People were being advised to seek alternate routes. 

No other information was initially released. Daily Voice will provide updates when they become available. 

