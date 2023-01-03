Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Body Found In Shrewbury's Lake Quinsigamond: Report
Police & Fire

At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
A three-car crash sent at least two people to the hospital in Sutton on Tuesday, Jan. 3
A three-car crash sent at least two people to the hospital in Sutton on Tuesday, Jan. 3 Photo Credit: Sutton Police on Facebook

Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said.

The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook

Police said two people were transported from the scene but did not know the extent of their injuries. Delays are not expected, police added. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.