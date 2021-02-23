Armed Home Invasion Suspects Arrested Following Foot Chase

Police have captured suspects connected to a recent armed home invasion.

On Sunday, Feb. 21, around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of Gates Street for a report of a break-in in progress.

That night, dispatch received numerous calls from people reporting that “multiple masked males dressed in black” had kicked in the door of a Gates Street apartment in Worcester, police said.

Officers were told the men fled toward Crystal Park and a Worcester Police officer spotted three people on Illinois Street in the area. As the officer approached, the males allegedly took off running in different directions through the park, police said.

In the end, three police officers nabbed three suspects: Vladimir Sosa, 29, of the Bronx; Abraham Carrera, 34, of the Bronx; and Cesar Garcia, 39, of Bushkill, Pennsylvania.

A silver handgun was allegedly found in the area where the men had fled into the park, police said.

They also allegedly recovered ammunition that was on Garcia, and a Taser that Sosa was carrying, police said.

Sosa, Carrera, and Garcia were arrested and charged with:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony,

Trespass (the park isn’t open between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.),

Breaking and entering at night with intent to commit a felony,

Resisting arrest,

Unlawful carry of a firearm,

Possession of ammunition without an FID card,

And unlawful carry of a firearm (loaded), police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.