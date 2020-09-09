Apparent 'Bomb-Making Material' Causes Evacuation In Worcester

The discovery of apparent “bomb-making materials” caused the evacuation of a Worcester apartment building on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Investigators discovered the suspicious items during the execution of a search warrant of an apartment on the fourth floor of 85 Harding St.

The search was done in connection to the previous day’s arrest of two men on drug and firearms charges, according to the Worcester District Attorney. The Harding Street operation closed the street between Temple and Winter streets for several hours.

The men who were arrested are:

David Dolan, 38, of Worcester, who is being held without bail pending a hearing on an open warrant for home invasion and illegal possession of a firearm, the DA said. Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said he plans to file a motion for a dangerousness hearing. Dolan was brought to a hospital for treatment prior to appearing in court, Early said.

Weah Wisner, 33, of Worcester, is being charged with trafficking cocaine, distributing cocaine, two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony, the DA said. The case has been continued to Oct. 8.

The Sept. 9 search warrant was conducted with the help of several state police units, the state’s Joint HAZMAT Incident Response Team, as well as Worcester police, firefighters, and EMTs.

