70-Year-Old Man Rescued From Purgatory Chasm

Emergency personnel rescued a 70-year-old man from Purgatory Chasm State Reservation after he experienced a medical incident.

Nearly half of search and rescue missions performed nationwide are for people who went on a hike, according to research “Dead Man Walking: Search and Rescue In U.S. National Parks.” The next most common reason someone needs saving is a boating accident.

Police were informed of the man’s predicament Friday, Oct. 9, at around 3 p.m., Sutton Police told the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Due to the location of the man, a technical rescue was done. The man, who has authorities have not identified, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Search and rescue missions average out to cost about $1,000 per rescue, according to the study.

